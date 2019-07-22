× Detroit police searching for suspect in fatal beating

DETROIT — Detroit police are searching for a suspect who is accused of fatally beating a man after a crash.

The suspect, 24-year-old Lawrence Davis, is accused of repeatedly hitting and kicking 24-year-old Tyler Wingate after getting into a crash in Detroit.

Detroit police say Davis ran away with three other males after the incident.

Anyone with information on Davis’ whereabouts is asked to call the Detroit police Department Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260.