El Informador Backpack Giveaway

Posted 12:01 AM, July 22, 2019, by

The eighth annual backpack giveaway will take place on August 17, 2019 from noon – 5:00pm at City Middle High School at 1720 Plainfield Ave NE in Grand Rapids with family friendly activities. Doors open at 11am.

Last year more than 3,000 families came out for family fun and to collect about 4,000 backpacks. This event is free with entertainment to bring the community together to celebrate education during one of the last weeks of summer.

For more event information, or if any organization would like to sponsor the event, call 616-264-2708.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.