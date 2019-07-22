El Informador Backpack Giveaway

The eighth annual backpack giveaway will take place on August 17, 2019 from noon – 5:00pm at City Middle High School at 1720 Plainfield Ave NE in Grand Rapids with family friendly activities. Doors open at 11am.

Last year more than 3,000 families came out for family fun and to collect about 4,000 backpacks. This event is free with entertainment to bring the community together to celebrate education during one of the last weeks of summer.

For more event information, or if any organization would like to sponsor the event, call 616-264-2708.