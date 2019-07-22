× Girl hospitalized after being hit by vehicle in Kentwood

KENTWOOD, Mich. — A 13-year-old girl was taken to the hospital Monday afternoon after being hit by a vehicle in Kentwood.

It happened around 4:10 p.m. near the intersection of S. Division Avenue and 44th Street.

Police said the girl was crossing Division Avenue when she was hit, and she was taken to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital with injuries that weren’t life-threatening.

Anyone with further information on the crash is asked to call the Kentwood Police Department at 616-698-6580.