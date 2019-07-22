Grand Rapids man with interest in mass shootings pleads guilty to lying to agents

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A Grand Rapids man faces up to five years in prison after pleading guilty to lying to federal agents about renting an AR-15 style assault rifle and training with it.

Aaron Fein, 24, had been ordered by the Kent County Probate Court to not possess any firearms. In April, agents learned that Fein had rented the gun and trained with at a firearms range on the eastern side of the state. When approached by agents, he denied it, but videos from the range showed Fein shooting rifle. He was also found to have bought metalworking tools and found unassembled parts for AR-15 rifles and electrical components for explosive devices at his home. Fein has a degree in engineering.

Agents first came in contact with Fein in August 2018 when he tried to enter Canada without proper documentation. When he came back to the U.S., agents found documents and materials for bomb-making and jihadism. Fein then told agents he was interested in mass shootings. Agents then started keeping tabs on Fein and encouraged him to seek counseling.

Fein will be in custody until his sentencing in Kalamazoo.