Hundreds of volunteers clean up following storm in Jenison

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Days after a vicious storm ripped through Jenison, volunteers are proving their community cannot be destroyed.

A group of about 100 volunteers spent Monday evening picking up branches, cutting downed trees and helping neighbors clean the mess the storm left behind. The volunteer effort was organized by Rosewood Reformed Church in Jenison.

"We are thankful to the folks who have come out, brought trailers, brought equipment and are ready to work," said Austin Vondracek, lead pastor at Rosewood Reformed Church.

The effort began as a church-wide initiative and began to grow. Local community members heard about the event and decided to also lend a helping hand on Monday night.

"I saw the disaster going through the community, and I wanted to try and give back as much as I could," said Matt Vandenberg, who volunteered Monday. "It's super sad to see that homes got damaged and destroyed. I wanted to help out in any way that I could."

Consumers Energy was out restoring power on Monday, and many residents are staying hopeful that their power will be restored quickly.