Ice, water & snacks available free in Cedar Springs

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. -- Consumers Energy and Meijer have teamed up to open a resource center following the storms over the weekend.

The center will be open to the public from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday at the American Legion hall on First Street. A refrigerated truck has bags of ice ready for anyone who needs them. They have plenty of bottled water as well.

If you're just in need of a cool treat, Ice Box will be there giving out free ice cream bars.

To check current power outages in West Michigan, you can check the Consumers Energy outage map.

