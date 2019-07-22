× Lake County declares State of Emergency from weekend flooding

LAKE COUNTY, Mich. – The Board of Commissioners in Lake County has declared a State of Emergency after some areas of the county received over a foot of rain this weekend.

The declaration says that most of the county received eight to ten inches of rain, with one area receiving over 12 inches of rain on Saturday. Several roads and bridges have been washed out, including the 8th Street Bridge and the bridge at Broadway and 24th Street. Managers say that several homes have taken on water.

“This morning I met with county and state officials and discussed the severity of this storm and its impact on our citizen’s safety. With all the road closures, this could impact emergency response times. After this meeting I declared a Local State of Emergency” said Chairman Howard Lodholtz in a press release.

The declaration is valid for seven days. The board will assess the extent of the damage and determine if they need to request a state of emergency declaration from Governor Whitmer.

Click here for more road closures in Lake County.