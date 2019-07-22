Man arrested in accidental shooting in Montcalm Co.

Posted 10:44 AM, July 22, 2019, by

BELVIDERE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A man was wounded Sunday night when he friend accidentally shot hit in the legs.

Michigan State Police say that a 48-year-old Washington man was breaking down a handgun when it fired. The bullet hit his friend, a 46-year-old from Charlotte, Michigan, who was sitting near by. The bullet hit the man in the right leg and then passed through into the man’s left leg.  He was taken to a Grand Rapids hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Washington man was charged Careless, Reckless or Negligent Use of a Firearm and taken to the Montcalm County Jail. His name has not yet been released.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.