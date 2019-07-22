Man arrested in accidental shooting in Montcalm Co.

BELVIDERE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A man was wounded Sunday night when he friend accidentally shot hit in the legs.

Michigan State Police say that a 48-year-old Washington man was breaking down a handgun when it fired. The bullet hit his friend, a 46-year-old from Charlotte, Michigan, who was sitting near by. The bullet hit the man in the right leg and then passed through into the man’s left leg. He was taken to a Grand Rapids hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Washington man was charged Careless, Reckless or Negligent Use of a Firearm and taken to the Montcalm County Jail. His name has not yet been released.