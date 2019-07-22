Man missing in Lake Michigan near Ludington State Park

Posted 9:56 PM, July 22, 2019, by

LUDINGTON, Mich. — Authorities are searching for a man who was swept out into Lake Michigan near Ludington State Park.

Rescue crews were called around 2:52 p.m. to the park after reports of multiple people being swept out into the water. Responding deputies learned eight people were pulled into the water but could only account for seven.

Deputies spent the rest of the evening searching for 18-year-old Daniel McCarthy, but weren’t able to find him. Crews are staying at the scene Monday night until searching is no longer viable.

Efforts will be continued in the morning if he isn’t found Monday night.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.