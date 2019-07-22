Man missing in Lake Michigan near Ludington State Park

LUDINGTON, Mich. — Authorities are searching for a man who was swept out into Lake Michigan near Ludington State Park.

Rescue crews were called around 2:52 p.m. to the park after reports of multiple people being swept out into the water. Responding deputies learned eight people were pulled into the water but could only account for seven.

Deputies spent the rest of the evening searching for 18-year-old Daniel McCarthy, but weren’t able to find him. Crews are staying at the scene Monday night until searching is no longer viable.

Efforts will be continued in the morning if he isn’t found Monday night.