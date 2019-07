× Man’s body pulled from Long Lake after drowning

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — The Michigan State Police dive team has recovered the body of a man who drowned on Long Lake over the weekend.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s office says the body of Clifford Allen Ferree, 41, of Portage, was recovered Sunday night after an extensive search.

Anyone with any further information is asked to call the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Department at 269-383-8746.