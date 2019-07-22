Man’s body recovered from Green Lake in Allegan Co.

Posted 6:55 PM, July 22, 2019, by

Emergency responders search Green Lake on July 21, 2019 for a man who went underwater.

LEIGHTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man’s body from an Allegan County lake after two days of efforts to locate him.

Michael Pawloski, 58, was found around 2:15 p.m. Monday following an extensive search of the lake that utilized a variety of technology and dive crews.

Pawloski was swimming off a pontoon boat without a life jacket Saturday afternoon when he went underwater. Calls to 911 were delayed because of poor cell service, and search efforts were also slowed by inclement weather and elevated water levels.

