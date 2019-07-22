New USS Indianapolis commissioning set for Indiana port

Posted 9:41 AM, July 22, 2019, by , Updated at 09:48AM, July 22, 2019
USS Indianapolis

USS Indianapolis - Wikimedia Commons

BURNS HARBOR, Ind. (AP) — The Navy is planning to commission its new USS Indianapolis combat vessel at a northwestern Indiana port this fall.

The ceremony marking the ship’s entry into the Navy’s active fleet is set for Oct. 26 at Burns Harbor along Lake Michigan. It is the fourth military vessel carrying the Indianapolis name.

The second USS Indianapolis was sunk by a Japanese submarine in July 1945 while returning from a Pacific island where it delivered key components for the Hiroshima atomic bomb. Only 317 of its nearly 1,200 crewmen survived the sinking and days in shark-infested waters.

The ship was built at a Marinette, Wisconsin, shipyard and will be based near Jacksonville, Florida. It is a Freedom-class littoral ship designed to be highly maneuverable for missions such as mine-clearing and anti-submarine warfare.

