× No more cheddar fries: Beef-A-Roo, iconic UP eatery, closes

MARQUETTE, Mich. (AP) — The cowboy on the sign has served his last burger at a longtime Upper Peninsula restaurant.

Beef-A-Roo has closed in Marquette after nearly 50 years. The Mining Journal says locations in Iron River and Negaunee will remain open until the properties are sold.

Cami LaFayette, who owns Beef-A-Roo with three siblings, says they want to try different careers. They’re grateful for their parents, Don and Nancy Frailing, who got the business started.

LaFayette says Beef-A-Roo provided many teenagers and college students with their first job. The restaurant was easy to find on Marquette’s South Front Street: The sign had a smiling cowboy with a burger in his left hand.