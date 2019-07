Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JENISON, Mich. -- Residents are beginning to cleanup after severe weather hit West Michigan this weekend.

Connie DeYong is one of the many Jenison residents who had trees come down in her yard and damage to her home. She is in the process of selling her home and now has to start all over.

The National Weather Service says 80 mile per hour straight-line winds and a micro-burst is responsible for the damage.

We spoke to her about how the neighbors are coming together to help each other out.