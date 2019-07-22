Sugary drinks & cancer risks with Mary Free Bed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- A new study has linked just a small glass of a sugary drink per day to an 18% increase in overall cancer risk, and a 22% increase in the risk of breast cancer.

The study looked at more than 100,000 adults drinking 100 ml drink of fruit juice, soda or any sugary drink. That’s just a third of a typical can of soda.

To help us understand the results and share her thoughts is Jessi Holden, registered dietitian nutritionist from Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital.

How much is too much added sugar?

Current recommendation is 9 teaspoons for men and 6 for women, while we don’t need to demonize sugary beverages, we can learn to moderate the amount of them that we drink

One 20 ounce bottle of pop has an average of 18-19 tsp of added sugar for reference

What’s the best way to rehydrate with this heat?

Water! Water is helpful because 70% of our body is made of water, water helps lubricate our joints, transport nutrients, regulates our temperature and aids in digestion

How do you know how much sugar is in a drink?

Checking the nutrition label: first look at serving size and now with the new labels there is sugar and added sugar. This will be helpful for identifying what’s naturally occurring and what’s been added.

Check the percent, 20% is a high source of a nutrient so if the added sugar is 20% or more you know it’s high. It doesn’t mean it’s a forbidden food/drink but practice mindfulness with it

How can someone learn to moderate how much sugar they eat?

Working with a dietitian can help you learn how to balance your intake and keep your favorite beverages and snacks in moderation alongside a healthy eating style

What else can you drink besides plain water?

Flavoring your water with things like crystal light and Mio are options but just because it doesn’t have calories doesn’t mean it should be considered a free for all

Try flavoring with combinations that add nutrients such as: Mint and strawberries Ginger, lemon, and tumeric Basil and blueberries Watermelon and lime



For more information, visit maryfreebed.com and search "weight management".