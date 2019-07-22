Support Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital by eating ice cream on July 25

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

On Thursday, July 25, beat the heat with a Blizzard from Dairy Queen while helping local kids at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital for Miracle Treat Day.

Participating Dairy Queen locations across West Michigan will be donating $1 or more from every Blizzard Treat sold to Helen DeVos Children's Hospital.

Since 1984, the DQ brand has raised nearly $150 million for hospitals across the US and Canada through fundraising efforts including Miracle Treat Day, the Miracle Balloon campaign and other local initiatives.

Locally, DQ stores have raised over $350,000 to support their local Children’s Miracle Network Hospital, Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital.

To help celebrate Miracle Treat Day, use #MiracleTreatDay on social media.