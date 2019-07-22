Support Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital by eating ice cream on July 25

Posted 11:19 AM, July 22, 2019, by

On Thursday, July 25, beat the heat with a Blizzard from Dairy Queen while helping local kids at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital for Miracle Treat Day.

Participating Dairy Queen locations across West Michigan will be donating $1 or more from every Blizzard Treat sold to Helen DeVos Children's Hospital.

Since 1984, the DQ brand has raised nearly $150 million for hospitals across the US and Canada through fundraising efforts including Miracle Treat Day, the Miracle Balloon campaign and other local initiatives.

Locally, DQ stores have raised over $350,000 to support their local Children’s Miracle Network Hospital, Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital.

To help celebrate Miracle Treat Day, use #MiracleTreatDay on social media.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.