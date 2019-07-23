× 3 boys escape house fire in Ottawa County

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Three boys were able to escape a house fire in Ottawa County Tuesday morning.

The fire broke out just before 9:00 a.m. at a home on White Oak Court in Georgetown Township.

The parents tells FOX 17 that they were at work when the fire broke out. The oldest son, 13, was playing video games when he noticed smoke outside. He woke up his brothers, ages 11 and 9, and they were all able to get out of the home. A neighbor called 911.

No one was injured.