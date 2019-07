× Police investigating shooting in Muskegon Heights

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Police are investigating after a man was found with an apparent gunshot wound in Muskegon Heights.

Police found the man just after midnight Tuesday on 7th Street near Rotterdam Avenue.

Investigators are still working to determine what led up to the shooting, and said the man was incoherent and struggled to make sense. Police haven’t determined where the shooting took place.

The man was hospitalized for observation.