× Battle Creek reveals new professional hockey team

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. – There is now a new hockey team in the area – the Battle Creek Rumble Bees!

The Rumble Bees will be part of the Federal Prospect Hockey League. The league consists of ten teams in eight states. A team in Port Huron is set to be Battle Creek’s biggest rival.

Training camp and the season begins in October. For tickets and information, click here.

