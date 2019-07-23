Bronson Healthcare cuts 72 jobs

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – Bronson Healthcare has informed 72 employees that their jobs have been eliminated.

A spokesperson for the group says that revenue in 2019 is lower than expected, due to declining reimbursements. The job reductions are not expected to affect patient care.

The spokesperson says that those employees that are leaving were given wage and benefits based on how long they had been with the group and outplacement services. Those employees are all eligible to be rehired if jobs open up where they are qualified.

The cuts represent less than 1% of Bronson’s nearly 9,000 employees.