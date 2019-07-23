Cross with vulgar message found ahead of transgender vigil at Battle Creek church

Posted 10:50 AM, July 23, 2019, by

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (AP) — Officials say someone zip-tied a cross decorated with a vulgar message to an entrance of a southern Michigan church that was hosting a candlelight vigil in honor of transgender people.

The Battle Creek Enquirer reports the cross was found Sunday at First Congregational Church in Battle Creek ahead of the vigil, which capped off a weekend of events celebrating the city’s LGBTQ community.

The church and the group Battle Creek Pride say the cross had the word “repent” and a “vulgar, transphobic message” on it. The vigil honored transgender people who have lost their lives to violence and suicide. Other weekend events in the city included the BC Pride Parade and Festival.

A rainbow crosswalk that commissioned this month in Battle Creek drew protests and has been vandalized with graffiti.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.