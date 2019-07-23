× Former ‘W-Lite’ radio star dies in Texas

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A former longtime radio personality in Grand Rapids died Monday in Texas, at age 65.

No cause for the death of Geri Roseanne Acevedo, known on-air as “Geri Jarvis” – was reported in an online obituary posted by Dignity Memorial in Carrollton, Texas.

Geri Jarvis teamed with her husband, David Acevedo (“Dave Jagger” on-air) on the “Dave and Geri Morning Show” on WLHT (95.7 FM) from the mid-1980s until 2006. They briefly worked at WHTS-FM before retirement from on-air work. Geri’s four-decade-long broadcasting career also included some television work in Victoria, Texas, according to the obituary.

She leaves behind her husband and two adult daughters.

A memorial open house will be held at the home of Matthew and Casey DeKrey in Carrollton on Saturday, July 27. The obituary says in lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations go in Geri’s name to the Operation Kindness Animal Shelter.