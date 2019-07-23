Great Back-to-School items for all ages

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It’s back to school time! Lifestyle expert Sherri French from Capital M Moms showed off some smart solutions to help your family get ready for fall.

Tip #1: Simplify your lunch packing.

Yumbox Lunch

A sustainable product that promotes reuse, reduces and limits single plastic usage.

Foodsafe materials.

Original has 5 compartments bento-style lunchbox is perfect for picky eaters up to age 8. Pack small portions of your kids fave foods. Panino is for sandwich eaters. Tapas is for preteens to adults with bigger portion trays.

TRY20 for 20% off on the website

Starting at $20

Tip #2: Make sure you are stocked up with art supplies at home and school.

Faber-Castell USA, Premium Children’s Art Products

As a truly global brand, Faber-Castell USA knows that every color in the world should be recognized and drawable. In the children’s art supply market, the color spectrum of many pencils is limited.

New World Colors is a 6 skin color pencil set that can be blended together so that any skin tone can be created. Developed with the expertise of

make-up artists.

Starting at $4.

Tip #3: Get kids excited about back to school by letting them customize and show some school spirit.

Fanapeel

Spirit pins are easy to attach to anything including backpack or clothing. On and off switch to turn the 3 light setting on which includes strobe, flash and fixed.

SP20 for 20% off on the website.

$5.96

Tip #4: Make your mornings with kids as simple as possible.

Hipsy

Unique non-slip headbands feature a bra strap adjuster that adjusts from kids to adults.

Xflex headbands are great for sports and active people. Stops sweat from dripping and are washable and stretchy.

All Hipsy headbands are guaranteed FOREVER!

Starting at $8

HIPSYUSA for 20% off on Amazon

Tip #5: Simplify back to school shopping.

DormCo.com / Byourbed.com

The online leader in college dorm supplies. Everything you need in one place including hard to find products such as Twin XL bedding.

Starting at $12.59.

For more information and coupon codes, head to hellocapitalm.com.