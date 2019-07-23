Kzoo man sentenced for stealing mail, having gun

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man was sentenced to over six years in prison for stealing mail and being a felon in possession of a gun.

Immanuel Bradley, 35, was arrested in February after a standoff with police. Bradley ran away from police after being confronted about a shoplifting complaint, and hid a loaded gun in a display basket at the store before taking off.

He eventually forced his way inside a woman’s home, where he eventually surrendered to police.

Bradley was also arrested last year after being found with a backpack full of stolen mail that included checkbooks and other financial items. Investigators found more stolen checks, driver’s licenses, credit cards and a loaded magazine for an AR-15 in his home.

He will serve 76 months in prison.

