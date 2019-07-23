Mackinac Island ferry crew rescues girl adrift on inner tube

Posted 4:47 PM, July 23, 2019, by

MACKINAW CITY, Mich. (AP) — The crew of a Mackinac Island ferry is being credited for rescuing a young girl whose inner tube was blown away from a beach in northern Michigan.

The Star Line Mackinac Island Ferry says the girl drifted Monday about a quarter-mile (0.4 kilometers) from Mackinaw City before the crew reached her.

Mike North, a captain for Star Line, tells the Petoskey News-Review that the ferry Joliet was docked in Mackinaw City to load passengers when they learned the girl was adrift. He, another captain and other crew members went out and rescued the girl.

North said the girl was OK, just “a little scared, and a little cold.” Photos posted on social media show crew members helping a girl in a bathing suit up a ladder and onto the ferry.

