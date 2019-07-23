Miracle Treat Day funds help support families at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

On Thursday, July 25, beat the heat with a Blizzard from Dairy Queen while helping local kids at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital for Miracle Treat Day.

Participating Dairy Queen locations across West Michigan will be donating $1 or more from every Blizzard Treat sold to Helen DeVos Children's Hospital.

One of those families affected by the Miracle Network Fund, stopped by the studio to share how these donations have helped with their son's treatments.

To help celebrate Miracle Treat Day, use #MiracleTreatDay on social media.