Missing man's body recovered in Lake Michigan

LUDINGTON, Mich. — Searchers have found a man’s body the day after he went missing in Lake Michigan near Ludington State Park.

Daniel McCarthy, 18, was one of eight people who were swept into the lake Monday. He was the only one who didn’t make it back out of the water.

Crews had been searching for McCarthy since around 3 p.m. Monday until he was found underwater about 300 yards away from the shore.

Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole said high water levels and strong currents had been impacting their ability to search for McCarthy.