Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for July 23

1. Equifax has reached a $700 million settlement over the largest data breach in history.

The Federal Trade Commission says the Credit Bureau will compensate those affected by the 2017 breach.

Nearly 150 million people had their sensitive data stolen, including social security and driver's license numbers.

The FTC says cost also includes fines and civil penalties. Fraud victims could get up to $20,000 each.

Equifax is also now required to overhaul how it handles private user data. If you're affected and would like to apply for a settlement, click here.

2. Get ready to take in some fabulous music at Grand Rapids newest venue.

Metro Grand Rapids, located on Division Avenue South opens Saturday.

The goal of Metro is to provide opportunities for local talent to grow. It will feature a full bar with 20 beers on tap, food, and an outdoor patio complete with a vibrant, custom mural.

Musical performances will be compiled of local and visiting artists from across all genres and musical styles.

The ribbon-cutting is set for 6 p.m. and there is free admission before 9 p.m.

3. The title of "America's Favorite Breakfast Food" goes to eggs! According to a new "OnePoll" study, 65 percent of people prefer eggs in the morning.

America's favorite breakfast food isn't eaten too often though.

Researchers found the average person only eats breakfast roughly three times a week.

Those not opting for eggs are reaching for something a little less substantial. 58 percent of study participants say they only have coffee as their most important meal of the day.

4. Looking for a way to destress? Pinterest wants to be the answer. Pinterest now has a collection of activities aimed at improving mental health.

People using the platform will now automatically get activity suggestions based on their searches. This is if search terms can suggest a user may be feeling emotions like stress or anxiety.

Sessions are geared towards a variety of things including achieving relaxation and focusing on breathing.

The social media company does issue a disclaimer saying these activities are here to help, but they are not to replace medical care for serious issues.

5. Comfortable temps have arrived, and many don't want to spend all their time doing yard work. There's now a solution for you to get the job done without actually having to do it.

A new app called GreenPal will have people do the lawn care for you. It lets you schedule and pay for your lawn to be mowed.

Think of it as Uber for yard work, and its a big hit among residents in Des Moines, Iowa right now.

So get ready to soak up the summer sun, because it's one less chore you have to spend time doing.