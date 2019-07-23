MSU Extension bringing school’s resources to local communities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Although you may not know it, the resources of Michigan State University are available to every county in the state.

Through its MSU Extension program, now over a century old, MSU has been collaborating with communities and neighbors to impact their sustainability, economy, and educational opportunities.

MSU Extension has a presence in every single Michigan county. Their educators work right where you live.

Dr. Jeff Dwyer from MSU Extension sits down with FOX17 to talk about their impact and how you can take advantage of the program.