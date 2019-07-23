× Muskegon couple visits, cleans up beaches at every Great Lake in a day

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A Muskegon couple with a love for the Great Lakes made a trip to see them all in just one day.

Daniel and Anastasia Bonner drove across Michigan from sunrise to sunset, paddle boarding at each lake and taking some time to leave the beach cleaner than when they arrived.

In just 10 minutes of cleaning up at each beach, the couple came across all kinds of garbage.

“All the beaches were dirty,” Daniel Bonner said. “… I thought being from Michigan, that it was going to be Lake Erie. But I would say the dirtiest beach was Lake Superior, because of all the cigarette buts that were in Point Iroquois lighthouse.”

It was a time crunch to make it to every lake, but the couple says they are glad they did what they could while they were there.

“If every single family or every single person here took five items home, multiply that by the number of cars at the beach today — that’s a lot of plastic,” Daniel Bonner said.

A documentary is being made about the trip the couple took. More information on their journey can be found on their Instagram page.