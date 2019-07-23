Ottawa County Fair’s 60th season has big surprises and giveaways in store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Ottawa County Fair has amazing things in store for its 60th anniversary season, also known as their Diamond Jubilee. Running from July 22-27, they have all of the traditions that families have loved over the years along with sprinkling in some fun new things, too.

Tuesday is children’s day and when you can bring in a whole carload for just $10!

For instance, starting Tuesday night at 6pm, 20 lucky winners will have the chance to see who can keep their hands on a 2003 Honda Accord the longest! Last time they did this, it went on for more than 3 days!

Also, watch their daily Facebook clues that could lead you to a glass pyramid hidden on the fairgrounds. If you find that pyramid, it can be turned in for a $2,000 diamond pendant donated by Jewel-Tec. That Facebook live will also contain a code word which will get you free admittance into the fair for one hour each day!

Along with carnival rides and amazing food, the grandstand will have a flurry of activities from Monster Trucks to a rodeo. Want some home cooking? Stop by North Holland Reformed Church’s tent!

The 4-H barns are full of livestock and kids who have been working very hard at raising their animals.

Other attractions include a beer tent, horseshoes, free bingo, car show and musical guests.

Thursday is Tweens and Teens day with $18 wristband deals.

To see a full list of events, because it is a jammed pack week, go to their Facebook page.