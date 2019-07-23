Possible plan to remove Allegan city-owned dam

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALLEGAN, Mich. - The city of Allegan is exploring options to remove its city-owned dam, located off of Water Street near downtown Allegan.

The city is considering destroying the dam due to costs of repairs and other grants available. The city says there are a number of benefits: enhancing natural aquatic habitat, no dam-related operation and maintenance costs, a free flowing river and more recreational opportunities such as kayaking.

The changes would also include some downsides such as a narrower riverway. Contaminated sediment currently in the water upstream would also have to be disposed of. The dam currently works as a barrier to stop the contaminants from flowing further downstream. Bridge crossings and other infrastructure may also be affected.

The topic has been a conversation starter in the city, as people learn about the changes that may be coming.

"It would be sad to see it go," said Chris Porterfield, a resident who often walks near the dam. "I've always come down here on our walks. It's a lot of memories, but I understand that things change and if there is improvement that needs to happen, you got to go along with the changes sometimes."

Experts estimate it would cost the city around $8 million dollars to remove the dam over a 100-year time period. In comparison, it would cost the city an estimated $13 million to repair the dam over the same time period.

The dam removal would also be covered by a variety of state and federal grants, unlike the other options of repairing the dam or a partial removal of the structure.

Citizens are welcome to share their thoughts about the potential project on Thursday, June 25th. A public comment will be held at the library from 7pm to 8pm.