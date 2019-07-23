Teens gear up for youth fire academy at Grand Rapids Fire Department

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- West Michigan teens are gearing up and getting hands on training on how to be a firefighter.

It's all part of the youth fire academy at the Grand Rapids Fire Department.

The department reached out to the community, took applications and after several interviews this year they have 19 students that are taking part.

The entire week is free and firefighters teach the kids how to gear up, keep the station clean and go through scaled versions of different exercises they would typically do in the real academy.

At the end of the week the students graduate and parents get to see what they learned throughout the week.