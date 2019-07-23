‘The Wire’ actress Sonja Sohn arrested for drug possession

OUTER BANKS, N.C. — Sonja Sohn, an actress from the critically acclaimed early 2000s show ‘The Wire,’ was arrested on a felony drug charge in Dare County, North Carolina, just after midnight on Sunday.

According to a release from the Dare County Sheriff’s Office, Sonja Denise Plack, as she is known legally, was charged with felony possession of cocaine, as well as two misdemeanor charges of drug paraphernalia and marijuana drug paraphernalia.

The 55-year-old, who according to IMDb is from Newport News, Virginia, was able to make bond and was released from the Dare County Detention Center.

She was reportedly found in possession of drugs and paraphernalia during a traffic stop near the Washington Baum Bridge in Manteo.

Sohn is known for her roles as Detective Kima Greggs on “The Wire” and Detective Samantha Baker on ABC’s “Body of Proof.” She has also appeared in television series including “The Chi” and “The Originals.”

The actress was released after posting bail, which was set at $1,500.