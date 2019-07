Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Get ready for those hands to start clapping and those heads to start bopping, because the sound of Twin XL will make audience dance at the Intersection on July 23.

They'll be performing as special guests for the headliner band, I Don't Know How But They Found Me.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7.

To get tickets, visit sectionlive.com/event.

Watch the video above to get a sneak peek of their performance, as Twin XL performs their most popular song, "Good."