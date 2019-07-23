White principal sues for $5M, alleges racial discrimination in Ann Arbor

Posted 10:58 AM, July 23, 2019, by , Updated at 11:01AM, July 23, 2019

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — A white elementary school principal is suing a Michigan school district for $5 million, alleging racial discrimination and a conspiracy to favor black administrators.

A recently filed complaint in U.S. District Court says 39-year-old Shannon Blick served as principal at Lawton Elementary School in Ann Arbor since 2013, but was stripped of her duties in part because a black person wanted her job. She was put on paid administrative leave in April and barred from school events.

Ann Arbor Public Schools says it doesn’t comment on pending litigation or personnel matters.

Blick’s attorneys allege the district and its board have a history of “harboring, and acting on, racial animus towards Caucasians and non-minority individuals.” She wants to serve as principal, as well as get compensation for lost wages and distress.

