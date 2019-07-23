WMU’s Miller Auditorium hosting Christmas in July event

Posted 8:19 PM, July 23, 2019, by

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Miller Auditorium is holding a free event Friday when tickets go on sale for a musical coming in the fall.

“Dr. Suess’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical” is coming to Miller Auditorium from Nov. 15-17, and tickets go on sale Friday.

As part of the launch, the auditorium is hosting a free event that includes activities like cookie decorating, a coloring station, snowball toss game and photos with Santa. There will also be showings of “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” at 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

No purchases are required for Friday’s event, but the first 100 people to buy tickets to the musical will get a Grinch Christmas ornament.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Miller Auditorium at Western Michigan University.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.