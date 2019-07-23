WMU’s Miller Auditorium hosting Christmas in July event

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Miller Auditorium is holding a free event Friday when tickets go on sale for a musical coming in the fall.

“Dr. Suess’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical” is coming to Miller Auditorium from Nov. 15-17, and tickets go on sale Friday.

As part of the launch, the auditorium is hosting a free event that includes activities like cookie decorating, a coloring station, snowball toss game and photos with Santa. There will also be showings of “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” at 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

No purchases are required for Friday’s event, but the first 100 people to buy tickets to the musical will get a Grinch Christmas ornament.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Miller Auditorium at Western Michigan University.