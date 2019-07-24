Benton Harbor school board sending new plan to governor

Posted 7:30 AM, July 24, 2019, by

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (AP) — A southwestern Michigan school board has approved a new plan to improve the struggling district that will go to the governor’s office for review.

The Benton Harbor Area Schools board voted Tuesday night on the plan, which would last at least four years.

The Herald-Palladium reports the plan would pay down the district’s at least $16 million in debt with help from the state and raise student achievement. School officials intend to use the plan as a starting point during mediation with state officials in the coming weeks.

The school board previously rejected plans by Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and her office, including one that would have increased teacher compensation. Whitmer drew opposition when she sent the Benton Harbor school board a proposal that could close its high school .

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.