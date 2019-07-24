Boys & Girls Clubs of Grand Rapids “Night Court” Summer Basketball is back

Posted 5:18 PM, July 24, 2019, by , Updated at 05:21PM, July 24, 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The Boys and Girls Club is hosting their "Night Court" Summer Basketball program throughout the summer.

“Night Court is a revival of a cherished tradition at the Paul I. Phillips Center, and a great opportunity to engage youth in a positive and rewarding experience in the summer months,” said Derrick Owens, Lead Club Director of BGCGR. “It’s also a great opportunity to see some great basketball, and for these young men to get ready for the season.”

It's being offered every Tuesday at the Paul Phillips Center located at 726 Madison Avenue SE in Grand Rapids. The first round starts at 5:30 p.m. and the last begins at 8:30 p.m.

“This is a great court and we love to have it used on these summer evenings,” said Patrick Plackowski, CEO of BGCGR. “Our teen leadership council and the Keystone Club help organize the games, building great leadership skills, and it’s another great way to get community members involved, meeting kids and adults from all over the area in a safe, fun atmosphere. We look forward to Night Court returning and growing year after year.”

For more information click here or call (616) 233-9370.

