GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a couple who were allegedly involved in an assault downtown.

Police said the fight happened a few weeks ago near a bar downtown. Information on what led up to the incident or the couple’s alleged involvement wasn’t immediately available.

Anyone with information on them is asked to call Detective Kadzban at 616-456-3824 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.