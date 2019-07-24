Detroit police: Clerk shoots at chip thief, hits bystander

Posted 10:46 AM, July 24, 2019, by

DETROIT (AP) — Police say a Detroit gas station clerk who was apparently trying to shoot a potato chip thief ended up wounding a bystander instead.

Police say a young man was at the gas station Tuesday night on the city’s west side when he was shot in the chest. At the same time, a different person was trying to leave without paying for several bags of potato chips. Police say the clerk had fired through the gas station’s glass door at the alleged thief.

The wounded man was taken to a hospital in temporary serious condition. Police say they detained both the clerk and the suspected thief.

The case is expected to be reviewed by prosecutors for possible charges.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.