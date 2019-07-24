Finding Bruce his Forever Home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- A curious and observant teenage, is looking for a family to share all his adventures with.

15-year-old Bruce, wants to be a veterinarian when he grows up, so he had a great time at John Ball Zoo in Grand Rapids.

Bruce said he was afraid of heights, but you wouldn’t know it by the way he whizzed over the trees on the zoo’s zipline.

“It was scary, but it was fun.”

Bruce loves being outside, building forts with sticks and playing video games like Minecraft.

“They say that the end is when you defeat the Endo Dragon, but I mean, it still goes on after that,” he said.

He told FOX 17 he will read any book he can get his hands on and loves doing science experiments, but isn’t much of an artist.

He said, “I cannot draw for the life of me.”

His favorite animal is a Koala and said helping animals would be a dream-career.

“I don’t think I could put them down, that would make me sad,” he said.

As for a future family, it wouldn’t take much to make Bruce feel welcome.

He said, “Any kind of family. I’d probably just be very happy.”

Bruce loves giving hugs, singing, and Pokemon.

If you’d like to learn more about Bruce and the adoption process, contact Orchard's Children's Services.