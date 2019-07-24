Former candidate apologizes for tweet criticizing young Trump supporters

Posted 12:44 PM, July 24, 2019, by

HOLLAND, Mich.— Former congressional candidate Rob Davidson has taken down a tweet in which he referred to members of a conservative youth organization as “Hitler youth.”

Davidson’s tweet on Tuesday night was in reply to President Donald Trump’s tweet following his speech at Turning Point USA in Washington, D.C.

On Sunday, Davidson announced his endorsement of Reverend Bryan Berghoef, a Democrat challenging Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Zeeland, for Michigan’s 2nd Congressional District.

A representative with Bryan Berghoef’s campaign issued the following statement to FOX 17:

Rob is a volunteer with the campaign. He should not have tweeted what he did. We are glad he took it down.

In a statement to FOX 17, Davidson said he is not a spokesman to Berghoef and has no official role in his campaign.

In the president’s speech, he referred to Michigan’s Rashida Tlaib, D-Detroit, as a “crazed lunatic.”

Earlier this month, Congress formally condemned the president’s attacks on four congresswomen of color, including Tlaib. In a tweet, Huizenga said he disagreed with a series of tweets by the president but chose not to vote to condemn him.

Davidson issued the following statement to FOX 17:

Just a knee jerk reaction to a president speaking to a group of young people about his constant droning about the ‘witch hunt’ and telling them Article 2 says he can do anything he wants. Seemed to be indoctrinating these young people. Poor choice of words. I regret the comment and I’ll take it down now.

Both Berghoef and Davidson have been vocal in the past about their criticisms of the president.

