Godfrey-Lee superintendent: School year to start on time

WYOMING, Mich. — Wyoming Godfrey-Lee will start the school year on schedule despite a partial collapse of the roof at the middle and high schools.

Superintendent Kevin Polston said the district was able to move the affected classrooms to other portions of the building, which will allow classes to begin Aug. 19 as scheduled.

“We’re fortunate that we did have some space in the building that might have been a double-sized classroom with a partition,” he said. “… We really wanted, as much as we could, to keep the continuity of the building intact without having to have students throughout the winter walk outside for classes.”

The district met with parents last week to hear more about the plan moving forward. Parents were assured that unstable and damaged areas of the building had been stabilized and was safe for their children to go to school in.

“It’s a serious concern, and we want to acknowledge that,” Polston said. “We had an exhaustive examination of the remaining parts of the building that are similar construction as the affected area, and they are built from different materials, different construction and different design.”