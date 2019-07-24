‘I said yes and forever!’: Bindi Irwin gets engaged to longtime boyfriend on 21st birthday

Bindi Irwin, the daughter of the late Steve Irwin, has announced her engagement to boyfriend Chandler Powell.

Bindi posted the news on Instagram, saying he proposed on her 21st birthday.

She wrote: “On my birthday I said ‘yes’ and ‘forever’ to the love of my life. Chandler, close to 6 years ago I fell in love with you and every day since has been a whirlwind of adventure and true happiness. I’m so looking forwarding to spending our forever together as your wife. Here’s to a lifetime of friendship, purpose and unconditional love. — Now let’s get married already!”

Chandler also posted on Instagram, saying the two met six years ago at the Australia Zoo.

“I immediately fell head over heels for her kind and thoughtful heart that radiates so much light,” he wrote.

And Bindi’s mother also posted about the engagement, saying “I am so very happy, and I know Steve would be, too.”

Best day ever! Chandler asked and beautiful @BindiIrwin said yes. I am so very happy, and I know Steve would be too. Congratulations!! pic.twitter.com/sN5sFnxZhI — Terri Irwin (@TerriIrwin) July 24, 2019

Bindi’s father, Steve, was killed by a stingray while filming an underwater documentary in 2006. Bindi was just eight years old.