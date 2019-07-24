× Job fair Wednesday in Gr for skilled trades

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you or someone you know is looking for a job Express Employment Professionals is hosting a job fair Wednesday for skilled trades.

More than 50 companies will be on-site from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Wednesday at Express Employment Professionals, 1760 44th Street SW Suite 10 in Grand Rapids.

A wide range of positions are available and there will be on-the-spot interviews for all attendees. Pay ranges from $15-30 an hour.

Top Available Positions include:

• Machine Maintenance Technicians – $20-$25/HR

• Industrial Electrician – $24-$30/HR

• TIG Welders – $16.50-$17.75/HR

• MIG Welders – $16.50-$18/HR

• CNC & Manual Machinists – $15-$22/HR

• Die Setters, Plastic Injection Mold – $18/HR

• Mold Repair and Maintenance, Plastic Injection Mold – $18-$29/HR

• Brake Press Operators – $16-19/HR

• Skilled Machine Set-up Technicians – $17-$18/HR

• Slitter Machine Set-up Technicians – $17-$18/HR

• Slitter Machine Operator – $15-$16/HR

• Flexographic & Digital Press Operators – $18-$24/HR

• Mechanical Assemblers – $15/HR

• Electrical Assemblers – $15/HR

• CNC Machine Operators – $13-$16/HR

Companies are located in Grand Rapids, Kentwood, Wyoming, Walker, Byron Center, Caledonia, and the Greater Grand Rapids area.

Stop by for an immediate interview anytime between 10:00AM to 3:00PM on Wednesday, July 24. One interview will get you in front of 50 different companies with hundreds of different job openings! This is your opportunity to start working at one of the top employers in West Michigan!

If you can’t attend the job fair, give Express Employment Professionals a call at 616-281-0611 to schedule an interview.