Kentwood bakery to expand; creates 238 new jobs

KENTWOOD, Mich. – A Kentwood bakery will be expanding and adding 238 new jobs.

The Roskam Baking Company plans to invest $85.2 million to expand their operations at 5565 Broadmoor SE. The Michigan Economic Development Corporation approved a $1 million grant for the project. The City of Kentwood is also considering a property tax abatement. The Right Place, Inc. worked with all the parties and West Michigan Works! to reach the deal.

Roskam is a family-owned bakery that first opened in 1923 in Grand Rapids. The company has over 2,000 West Michigan employees. The expansion will bring two new product lines for the company.

“We appreciate Roskam Baking Company’s further investment in the City of Kentwood,” said Kentwood Mayor Stephen Kepley in a press release. “We are proud to see a world-leading food processing company have continued success and bring new jobs to the community.”