Kentwood man found guilty of wife’s 2017 murder

Posted 10:53 PM, July 24, 2019

A mug shot of Nicklas Sheridan.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man was found guilty of first-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of his wife at a Kentwood apartment.

Nicklas Sheridan, 34, was convicted after less than an hour of deliberations and is now facing a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole. His sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 27.

He was charged for killed his 21-year-old wife Breann Sheridan in December of 2017 at Woodland Creek Apartments in Kentwood. When authorities responded to his 911 call, they found the victim with multiple injuries and stab wounds in her neck.

