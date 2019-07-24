× Lawsuit over Drive player’s death settled

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A lawsuit filed by the mother of Grand Rapids Drive player who died after collapsing on the court has been settled.

Jewel Upshaw filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the NBA and Detroit Pistons in May, a few weeks after her son Zeke Upshaw collapsed during a game last March and died after sudden cardiac arrest.

The lawsuit alleged the defendants were at fault for his death because they didn’t start CPR or using a defibrillator right away.

Court documents show the suit was settled on Wednesday. Details on the settlement weren’t included.