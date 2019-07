× Man hospitalized after being hit by street sweeper in Ottawa Co.

JAMESTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man was taken to the hospital Wednesday after being hit by a street sweeper in Ottawa County.

It happened around 1:45 p.m. near the intersection of Greenly Street and 32nd Avenue in Jamestown Township.

Authorities said the vehicle wasn’t able to avoid hitting the man, pushing him into a piece of paving equipment. The man was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.